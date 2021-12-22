These PA High Schools Were Ranked Among Best In Montgomery County

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills, and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

The website broke it down even further, compiling a list of the best high schools in Pennsylvania.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The following Montgomery County high schools were ranked among the best:

Top 10 public schools:

1. Harriton Senior High School, Rosemont

2. Lower Merion High School, Ardmore

3. Wissahickon Senior High School, Ambler

4. Upper Dublin High School, Fort Washington

5. Plymouth Whitemarsh Senior High School,

6. Spring-Ford Senior High School, Royersford

7. Lower Moreland High School, Huntingdon Valley

8. North Penn Senior High School, Lansdale

9. Upper Merion High School, King of Prussia

10. Perkiomen Valley High School, Collegeville

Top 10 private schools:

1. The Baldwin School, Bryn Mawr

2. The Hill School, Pottstown

3. The Haverford School, Haverford

4. The Shipley School, Bryn Mawr

5. Germantown Academy, Fort Washington

6. Friends' Central School, Wynnewood

7. Abington Friends School, Jenkintown

8. Perkiomen School, Pennsburg

9. Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Flourtown

10. La Salle College High School, Wyndmoor

Click here for Montgomery County's rankings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.