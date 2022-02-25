Support Surges For 25-Year-Old PA Firefighter, National Guardsman Killed In Crash

Support is surging for the loved ones of a 25-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter killed in a car crash on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Andrew Black, of Perkiomenville, worked as a firefighter with the Upper Frederick Fire Company and served in the Army National Guard, according to his obituary.

More than $19,200 had been raised as of Friday, Feb. 25 on a GoFundMe for Black's funeral expenses, putting the family ahead of the campaign’s $15,000 goal in just three days.

Born in Lansdale, Black graduated from Pennridge High School in 2015 and went on to earn his associate degree in criminal justice from Bucks County Community College, his obit says.

The fire department remembered him as someone who "gave his time to help people in his short life."

"Thank you so much to everyone for donating. We have reached our goal and feel very touched from the generosity and love we have received," reads the campaign, launched by Brian Black.

"At this time we have decided to keep the go fund me open for those who would still like to donate. Please also consider donating to Andrew’s fire company. Thank you again. We appreciate you all."

