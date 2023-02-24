Contact Us
Spanish TV Show Sparks Racial Tirade In Hatboro Pizzeria (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
A woman's racial tirade apparently over a Amy's Pizzeria playing Spanish television is going viral on TikTok.
A woman's racial tirade apparently over a Amy's Pizzeria playing Spanish television is going viral on TikTok. Photo Credit: amyspizzeria TikTok

A woman's racial tirade apparently over a Montgomery County pizzeria playing Spanish television is going viral on TikTok.

The woman sprinkled in lots of F-bombs while telling workers in Amy's Pizzeria in Hatboro to "learn English."

"You want to have Spanish on your TV?" she asks a worker.

"What's wrong with that?" he asks.

"What's wrong with that is that you're not American," she says.

Amy's Pizzeria owners denounced discrimination in the caption of the video.

"This lady walked into our pizza shop (owned by hispanics) and heard Spanish coming from our TV and started discriminating us," the write. 

"Not all Spanish speakers are Mexican and it was bold of her to assume so. Discrimination should NOT happen to anyone, no matter who they are nor what their background is. America is a country built by immigrants. I’m so sorry if you have ever experienced something like this."

The video had more than 8,900 views as of Friday, Feb. 24.

Customers rushed to the pizzeria's defense, but apparently took things too far, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant asking customers to stop searching for her online.

