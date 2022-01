A Philadelphia Walmart store has temporarily closed amid the winter rise in COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, 6abc reports.

The store on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard closed Tuesday afternoon for cleaning, Walmart officials told the outlet. It was expected to reopen Thursday morning.

It was unclear if any employees had tested positive.

