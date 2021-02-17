MontCo Grant Program Awards $6 Million To 600 Local Restaurants In 2021

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that a total of $6 million has been awarded from the MontcoStrong 2021 Restaurant Grant Program to 600 restaurants and food-service businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The $6 million is in addition to the nearly $20 million awarded by the county last year that helped small businesses and nonprofit organizations that were struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kelly Cofrancisco, the Director of Communications for Montgomery County.

Applications went live on December 30, 2020, and closed on January 8, 2021. Each eligible awardee received $10,000, officials said.

“Small businesses, especially restaurants help define our communities. When they suffer, our communities also suffer," said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

“The limitations on indoor dining and the loss of outdoor dining in winter months have been brutal on many restaurants. I'm glad to hear that these grants are making a difference in the lives of these business owners.”

Some businesses that received funding are 57 Mama's Diner in Cheltenham, Guissepe's Pizza and Restaurant in Ambler, and Provecho Mexican Grill in Lower Moreland.

A full list of awardees throughout 56 municipalities can be found on the Commerce Department's website or here.

County officials also noted that 33% of applicants identified as minority-owned, 33% identified as female-owned, 4% identified as veteran-owned, 31 % indicated they received a MontcoStrong grant in 2020, and 66 % indicated they received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2020.

“For every one of our partners and our communities who continue to help us reach businesses with each new grant program the County is able to provide, thank you,” said David Zellers, Director of Montgomery County’s Commerce Department.

“We can't do this alone. It takes all of us to support the small business community in Montgomery County. This grant program, like all of our grant programs to-date, is just one part of what we can all do to support small businesses and their workers. Let's all stay vigilant, shop local, and mask up so we can get to better days ahead.”

Eligible applicants must have been a for-profit restaurant, food truck, deli, bakery, brewery, distillery, vineyard, caterer, or other food services for-profit entity with a physical location in the county that has been in operation since at least January 1, 2020, and has experienced disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grant funds can be used toward rent or mortgage payments for a business location, payments for utilities for a business location, purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and payroll for non-owner employees and or their family members between Jan. 1 and March 5.

