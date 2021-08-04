Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp


Lansdale Bar & Grill Announces Temporary Closure After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nicole Acosta
Lansdale Tavern, 839 W Main St.
Lansdale Tavern, 839 W Main St. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Lansdale bar & grill announced they are temporarily closing their doors to customers for a couple of days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Lansdale Tavern announced they will be closed for approximately two days starting April 7, according to a Facebook post published Wednesday.

The West Main Street business said they will be closed to enforce deep cleaning protocols after a staff member -- who has not worked since April 3 -- tested positive for COVID-19, the announcement reads.

The business hopes to reopen on April 9, pending negative COVID-19 test results from all staff.

