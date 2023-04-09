Glenside Restaurant Worker Fired After Demanding Teen Remove Hiijab

A Philly-area restaurant worker has been fired after apparently demanding a teen employee remove her hijab, or leave.

A video of the exchange between the Michael's Family Restaurant - Glendside manager and 16-year-old girl surfaced on Friday, April 7, during Ramadan.

That evening, CAIR Philadelphia announced an investigation into the incident at the Easton Road restaurant, and on Saturday, April 8, Michael's announced that the manager had been terminated.

CAIR-Philadelphia Civil Rights Attorney Timothy Welbeck called the incident an "unlawful religious discrimination, which is more disturbing during this sacred time of year."

Michael's released the following statement that reads, in part:

"We share their sentiments and would like to underline that we value and respect every background that we proudly serve, including our Muslim-American customers. We are saddened that this incident disrupted their peaceful observance of the month of Ramadan. Needless to note, our beloved employee will be able to work here with her khimar should she wish to do so."

"This type of religious discrimination should not be tolerated ever, but it feels especially raw at this rare time when Muslims, Christians, and Jewish people are all recognizing holy times of the year," the Cheltenham NAACP chapter said in a statement.

"We stand with the members of our community who are unfairly persecuted. You can stand with us as well."

