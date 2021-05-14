Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

News

Drive-By Shooter Wounds, Kills Boys Playing On Playground In Philadelphia

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
2300 block of Ithan Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
2300 block of Ithan Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 16-year-old is dead and a 13-year-old is in the hospital after a driver opened fire at a playground on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia police.

The two boys were playing at an area playground in the 2300 block of Ithan Street when the shooting started at 7:29 p.m., say police.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest and treated at the scene by a patrolman in the area. The boy died at the scene around 8 p.m.

The 13-year-old was shot in the right arm. He was transported to the Children's Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

A man matching the gunman's description was found at 58th Street and Woodland Avenue. Following a brief chase, he was taken into police custody. The man's identity and charges have not been made public. 

There have been 192 homicides in Philadelphia in 2021, an approximate 40 percent increase from May 2020---which was the deadliest year in Philadelphia's history according to official city statistics.

