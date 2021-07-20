Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
News

DEVELOPING: Multi-Car Crash Closes I-76 In Upper Merion

Nicole Acosta
511 PA live traffic map
511 PA live traffic map Photo Credit: 511 PA

A crash apparently involving six vehicles has closed the westbound lanes of I-76 in Lower Merion Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC Philadelphia.

All lanes of I-76 westbound between Exit 329 and Exit 328 are closed as of 3:23 p.m., according to a 511PA traffic map.

Five victims were reportedly treated by EMS and taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries, initial reports say.

Authorities did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for details.

