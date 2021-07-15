Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
DEP Investigating Bad-Tasting Water In Chester, Montgomery Counties

Nicole Acosta
Tap water
Tap water Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating complaints of bad-tasting water in Chester and Montgomery counties.

Last week, residents in Pottstown, West Pottsgrove, Lower Pottsgrove, and Spring City began complaining about the taste of the water, WFMZ reports citing the DEP.

High levels of a type of bacteria have been found in tests, which can cause drinking water to taste and smell strange.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

