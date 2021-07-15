DEP Investigating Bad-Tasting Water In Chester, Montgomery Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating complaints of bad-tasting water in Chester and Montgomery counties.

Last week, residents in Pottstown, West Pottsgrove, Lower Pottsgrove, and Spring City began complaining about the taste of the water, WFMZ reports citing the DEP.

High levels of a type of bacteria have been found in tests, which can cause drinking water to taste and smell strange.

Click here for the full report by WFMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.