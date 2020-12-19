COVID-19: Pennsylvania Cracking Down On Noncompliant Businesses

More than 150 Pennsylvania businesses were warned this week that they will be facing more serious repercussions for defying COVID-19 restrictions.

The restrictions close indoor dining, gyms and theaters until Jan. 4, but businesses already crippled by the pandemic say they can't afford to lose any more cash, and that they can safely stay open.

The state's Department of Agriculture on Wednesday implemented a new set of enforcement actions for noncompliant restaurants, subjecting them to unannounced inspections, citations of up to $300 for each day they remain open and then -- if that doesn't work -- temporary closures.

"Failure to comply will result in enhanced penalties upon revisit and referral for criminal prosecution for obstructing the administration of law or other government functions, pursuant to the Pennsylvania crimes code," the Department of Agriculture said.

"Restaurants that are violating the law are endangering public health through activities that pose significant risk for spreading the virus at a time when hospitals are near or exceeding their capacity to treat infected patients."

A spokesperson with the state of Pennsylvania said a vast majority of Pennsylvania businesses are following the time-limited mitigation orders, and local police departments have discretion whether to warn or cite an establishment for violations.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he prefers that his county's 39 police chiefs focus on emergency response fighting crime rather than enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

Many Bucks County residents have been expressing concern over defiant gyms and restaurants, County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia said Friday.

She said state police are the ones that "need to respond," and urged struggling businesses to "contact us, ask us for help, ask us for direction."

This week, Pennsylvania's State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 17 warnings and 11 violation notices, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The West Main Diner in Lansdale is among several local restaurants that are openly noncompliant.

Some customers are in full support, saying the longtime establishment has been hurt enough. Others say their support has been lost.

"They are defying the Governor’s Order and jeopardizing the health of the community, their employees and customers," one person commented on the West Main Diner's Facebook post. They are breaking the law... we will no longer frequent your restaurant."

Just below it, another person backed the diner, saying: "If you are not comfortable with the situation at hand then don’t go. For the ones that are comfortable that is there[sic] choice. I would much rather see these restaurants try and make the best out of a very bad situation and keep there doors open instead of permanently closed due to financial issues."

Consumers with general food safety complaints or concerns about non-compliance for COVID-19 mitigation can file a report online.

