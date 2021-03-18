Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp


Community Rallies For Norristown Toddler After Dad's Sudden Death

Nicole Acosta
Rachel Marco, Anthony Marco, and Madison Marco.
Rachel Marco, Anthony Marco, and Madison Marco. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A Montgomery County woman is turning to the community for support after her husband and child's father died suddenly.

Rachel Marco, of Norristown, started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help support an education fund for her toddler daughter Madison following the death of her 37-year-old husband, Anthony Joseph Marco, on Jan. 20.

The GoFundMe page has received over $43,000 in education funds as of Thursday.

Raised in Willow Grove, Marco worked at American Airlines and FedEx up until his death, his obituary says.

Marco's obituary remembered him as someone who was "funny, caring, smart, devoted, and loyal."

"Anthony loved and cared for every single person he met," the obit reads.

Marco also graduated from Abington High School, as well as his wife, and Penn State Schuylkill, his obit says.

He is survived by his wife Rachel (King) Marco, mother Kathleen (Bray) Marco, his daughter, Madison Marco, sister Megan (Marco) Hurley, and husband Steven Hurley, nephew Connor, and nieces Emma, Addison, and Kendall.

Marco was preceded in death by his father Frank Marco.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 26 at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, PA.

Click here for the full obituary.



