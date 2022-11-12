Contact Us
Bus Of 50 Migrants Expected To Arrive In Philadelphia

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
US Border Patrol. Photo Credit: US Border Patrol (Facebook)

A bus of approximately 50 migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia early next week, city officials announced.

The bus is set to leave Del Rio, TX Saturday, Nov. 12 and arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday, Philadelphia officials said.

City officials learned about the arrival from a "community partner," as opposed to officials in Texas, multiple outlets are reporting.

Infants and Spanish-speaking individuals from South American countries were among the migrants on the bus, sources tell Fox29.

The mayor's office issued a statement that reads, in part:

"City agencies, OEM mass care partners, immigrant leaders and immigrant-serving nonprofits stand ready to welcome, assist, and provide support to these individuals and their families if and when the bus arrives. We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our diversity is our strength.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.