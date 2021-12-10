Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Kidnapping Suspect Arrested In Holland Tunnel, Victim Hospitalized After Near Abduction
'Beacon Of Hope': Philly Community Mourns Death Of Longtime Teacher

Joyce Gibbons
Joyce Gibbons Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Joyce Gibbons' loved ones say she was a leader and beacon of hope to so many. 

Gibbons died on Sept. 19, following battles with numerous ailments.

Gibbons was a longtime Philadelphia teacher, dedicating 43 years of her life to the Philadelphia school system.

"She committed her life to helping students succeed," GoFundMe organizer, Rene Brinkley, wrote.

"But she was more than a teacher, she was an educator in and out of the classroom. She lived out her most important teachings and left a lasting impact on those who were fortunate to have crossed her path."

All money raised will go towards the Joyce Gibbs Scholarship Fund, which will help low-income, African American students attend college.

Nearly $3,000 had been donated as of Oct. 12.

She was an active member of several organizations including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), National Association’s Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club, the page says.

"Joyce was passionate about teaching students and helping them become our future leaders," Brinkley wrote.

"Selfless and gentle by nature, her problems were never a problem, just a misadventure that would be conquered through faith and optimism."

