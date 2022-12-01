'Battle Has Begun': Montco Baby Fighting Cancer Won't Fight Alone

A Montgomery County family faces a long road ahead, but they won't face it alone.

In November, Brian and Colleen Mocey of Limerick learned that their 33-month-old son, Connor Joseph, has Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

But with the help of their community, the Moceys have raised nearly $40,000 on GoFundMe to help pay for Connor's treatment — all within a single day of launching the page.

According to campaign organizer Kelly Mocey, the money will help Brian and Colleen as they take leave from work to support their son. The couple is already living at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), where Connor recently started chemotherapy, she added.

The Moceys expect to stay at CHOP for at least the next six months. Until then, the family hopes to raise $50,000 total to help keep their focus on Connor's care.

"We are so grateful he is in the best hands for care," Kelly wrote. "The battle has begun — but Connor is strong!"

Click here to support the Moceys on GoFundMe.

