News

American Airlines Cancelling Some Flights To Philadelphia To Combat Staffing Shortage

Nicole Acosta
American Airlines
American Airlines Photo Credit: American Airlines

American Airlines, the country's largest carrier, is cancelling some flights to Philadelphia to combat a staffing shortage, reports say.

The airline plans to cancel two flights daily at Philadelphia International Airport due to pilot shortages, staff sickness, maintenance issues, and weather, CBS3 says.

The country-wide shortages could last into mid-July resulting in nearly a thousand flights being cancelled, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full report by CBS3 Philly.

