62-Year-Old Woman Is First Pennsylvania Inmate To Die Of COVID-19, DOC Says

A 62-year-old woman being held at State Correctional Institution at Muncy last week became the first Pennsylvania inmate to die of COVID-19, state officials report.

The female inmate, whose name wasn't being released, had underlying medical conditions and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 20, according to Department of Corrections and SCI Muncy spokeswoman Maria A. Bivens.

The inmate had been at SCI Muncy since April 2013, and tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital, officials said.

She was serving a 10 to 40-year sentence for burglary, officials said.

"We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said.

“I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings, and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”

SCI Muncy reports 15 current active inmate cases and 14 current active staff cases, officials said.

Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation at the prison or local hospitals, depending on the level of medical care required. Employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return, according to officials.

