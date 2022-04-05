60 Shots Fired In Less Than Two Minutes Caught On Camera In Philly [VIDEO]: Police

Like a terrifying scene from a movie, a firefight breaks out between two groups of men on a Philadelphia basketball court—with shots being fired at a rate of one for every two seconds— and surveillance cameras capture the whole thing.

The shots rang out at a basketball court in the West Mill Creek Playground along the 5000 block of Reno Street in West Philadelphia around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, March, 21, according to Philadelphia police.

The men are standing in the court when the shooting starts and some of the men pull out their guns and fire back, they all scatter, and then they flee from the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

You can watch the video of the shooting in the player below, warning it is graphic and may be disturbing:

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects contact:

Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 DC 22-16-009281.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.