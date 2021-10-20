$200K PA Lottery Ticket Sold In Montgomery County Nears Expiration

Are you the big winner?

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $200,000 that was sold in Montgomery County last year will soon expire.

The unclaimed winning ticket for the Nov. 28, 2020 drawing was sold at Wawa on West Ridge Pike in Limerick.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 5-11-21-42-43.

A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

"By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians," lottery officials said.

