11,000 Montgomery County Residents Could Have Contaminated Drinking Water: Report

A boil water advisory was issued to nearly 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the company and 6abc.

The advisory was issued as emergency repairs were made due to a main break around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept, 29. The advisory impacts customers in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township, and a portion of Norristown Borough.

Low water pressure or service interruption was expected. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Water is okay for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Customers were expected to be updated on the status of the boil advisory on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Click here for more from American Water.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.