Tyreese Quinerley, 39, was erratically operating a green Chevrolet Express van speeing on City Avenue when it stopped for a red light at City and Cardinal avenues around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Quinerley, of Philadelphia, got out of the van, stood near the center of the roadway and fired two gunshots into his car, Steele said alongside Lower Merion Township Acting Police Superintendent Eugene J. Pasternak.

A few minutes later, surveillance video showed Quinerley dragging Jefferson Shackford, 39, out of the van and placing him on the sidewalk near St. Joseph's University. Police responding to a 911 call apparently placed by Quinerley found him at the scene. He told officers that he almost hit the victim. Police allowed Quinerley to leave, which was recorded on the officer’s bodyworn camera.

As EMTs prepared Shackford for transport to the hospital, they found that he had a gunshot wound on this side and on his arm. He arrived at Lankenau Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Two witnesses said the suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and provided a description to police that matched Quinerley’s description.

Approximately 30 feet from where the victim was found on the sidewalk, detectives recovered a cellphone from a secured, fenced construction area and were able to determine that it belonged to Quinerley.

Call detail records showed that the cellphone recovered on Shakeford’s body had been communicating multiple times on Saturday, April 13, with Quinerley’s cellphone. Quinerley’s phone records also showed that just after he called 911, he was talking with a female, who was interviewed by detectives.

She confirmed she was talking with Quinerley while the police were on scene and that the defendant and the victim knew each other from “the neighborhood.”

The 911 phone call recording was obtained and in it, Quinerley called the victim “Creek” multiple times as if he knew him. Shackford went by the name “Creek” and had a tattoo of “King Creek” on his stomach.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Quinerley, who is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

Quinerley is a Black male, 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds and was last seen driving the green Chevrolet Express van with PA license plate number MCR4673. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.

Anyone with information about Quinerley’s or the van’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.

