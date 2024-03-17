Mostly Cloudy 50°

Murder-suicide: Ex-Spouses' Bodies Found In Walk-In Closet Of Lower Moreland Home, DA Says

A 43-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-husband who then turned the gun on himself in Montgomery County over the weekend, authorities said.

Al Allaberg, 44, is believed to have killed Durdona Sultanova in a home on the 400 block of Carson Terrace of Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Sunday, March 17.

The pair's bodies were found in a walk-in closet of a master bedroom after two young residents of the home called 9-1-1 around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Steele said alongside  Lower Moreland Township Police Chief David J. Scirrotto

Autopsies on the bodies were performed on March 17, 2024, by Dr. Ian Hood, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. 

Dr. Hood found that Sultanova’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the manner of death was homicide. Dr. Hood found that the cause of death for Allaberg was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.

