Montco Woman Followed Home By SEPTA Stalker, Police Say

The Montgomery County woman was at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby around 10 p.m. when she was "confronted" by the stalker, police said.

He followed her onto the train and "made comments toward the victim" before they arrived at Wynnewood Station, the department said.

After she got off the train, the victim told police the man continued to follow her on foot. She lost him briefly after darting through "a small walking trail" near a gas station parking lot — but found the man waiting for her at the trail's end, authorities said.

When he "confronted" her again, police say the victim pepper-sprayed him and ran to a neighbor's house where she called 911.

The department said a suspect was arrested in connection with the episode early on Monday, Aug. 28, though they have not announced his name or any filing charges.

