Montco Firefighters Rescue Trapped Deer From Schuylkill Canal

A good samaritan and quick-thinking first responders teamed up to rescue a deer who had fallen into the Schuylkill Canal in Montgomery County on Sunday, April 30. 

Scene from the Schuylkill Canal deer rescue on April 30, 2023. Photo Credit: Facebook/Timothy Saja via UPT Fire and Emergency Services
Area resident Timothy Saja reported the trapped doe near lock 60 in Upper Providence sometime before 3 p.m., officials wrote on Facebook. Township police and a county Park Ranger joined firefighters from engine 68 at the scene. 

Two workers suited up in their water rescue gear and caught the deer before gently hoisting her out of the canal, shown in photos from the scene taken by Saja. 

She was carried into the woods and covered in blankets to help her warm up and dry off, Upper Providence firefighters said. A Pennsylvania Game Warden examined the doe and "confirmed (she) will be okay," they added. 

"Great teamwork was displayed by all agencies involved," UPT Fire and Rescue wrote.

