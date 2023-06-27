Montco Dad Dustin Peterka-Rahn Dies, 28: ‘Brought A Smile To The Faces Of Those Around Him’

Born in Pottstown to parents R. James Rahn and Veronica (Peterka) Rahn, he was a Spring-Ford High School alumnus and later graduated from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center in 2013, his obit says.

In addition to his parents, Peterka-Rahn leaves behind two sisters, Abigail and Lucy, as well as a 7-year-old daughter, Estella Mae Wise, and her mother, Courtney Wise, loved ones wrote.

Peterka-Rahn was most recently employed at the Outback Steak House, and colleagues took to social media to pen tributes in his memory.

"Dustin left behind so many memories and people that cared for him," Outback manager Victoria Russell wrote. "Happy Father's Day in heaven. Your absence is felt, and you will never be forgotten."

Family members recalled that the 28-year-old enjoyed reading, writing, playing video games, and making music on his guitar. A golfer, Peterka-Rahn once scored a hole-in-one at the Linfield National Golf Club in 2009, loved ones proudly noted in his obituary.

Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved daughter Stella, they said.

"Dustin always brought a smile to the faces of those around him despite whatever pain he was experiencing," his obituary reads. "Whether he was golfing with his dad, texting with his mom, spending time with his friends and sisters, or playing with his daughter, he always made the day brighter."

A memorial service in Royersford was held last Thursday, June 22.

Click here to read Dustin Peterka-Rahn's full obituary on CatagnusFuneralHomes.com.

