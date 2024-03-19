Montco Burglar Caught With Fake License Plate Taped To Car, Police Say

Authorities were called to Indigo, 301 Village Drive in King of Prussia, around 4 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a man in a ski mask dressed in black in the parking area, police said.

Officers said they found the man on the third floor of the parking garage with the ski mask now lowered around his neck. He said he "had gotten into a domestic with his wife" and was looking for a parking space, but police found a fake license plate taped over the real one on his car, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed the man did not live at the complex and did not have permission to be on the property, authorities said.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and charged with theft from motor vehicles, criminal trespassing, loitering, and prowling at night, the release says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.