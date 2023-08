Louise Heckler was last seen driving a white 2013 Ford Taurus on Bethlehem Pike in Montgomery Township around 10:35 a.m. on Aug 21, according to state police.

Her PA license plate number is DDH9611.

She is described as being 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair, and wears glases.

Anyone who sees her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Montgomery Twp. police at 215-362-2301.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.