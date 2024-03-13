Rakim Rowe, 11 months, was last seen with his father Rakim Brown-Rowe near Moore Road in Upper Merion around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, said township police.

The child is 27 inches tall and weighs 18 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with gray cargo shorts and gray sneakers, authorities said.

His father, 35, is 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion PD at 610-265-3232 or dial 911.

