A slip worth $1 million was sold at East Roadrunner, 199 Germantown Pike, for the Feb. 4 drawing but has not yet been claimed and will expire on that date next year, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The lucky ticket will have all five winning numbers, 2-8-15-19-58.

If it's yours, you are urged to file a claim in person or through the mail by Feb. 4, 2024. All seven Pennsylvania Lottery offices are currently open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but making an appointment is recommended.

The Lottery encourages all players to double-check every ticket for winning numbers. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and file a claim as soon as possible, officials added.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

