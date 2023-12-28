Light Rain 51°

SHARE

Unclaimed Plymouth Meeting Powerball Prize Set To Expire

If you stopped by a Plymouth Meeting gas station in February and picked up a Powerball ticket, you might be a millionaire. 

&nbsp;199 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting

 199 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

A slip worth $1 million was sold at East Roadrunner, 199 Germantown Pike, for the Feb. 4 drawing but has not yet been claimed and will expire on that date next year, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

The lucky ticket will have all five winning numbers, 2-8-15-19-58.

If it's yours, you are urged to file a claim in person or through the mail by Feb. 4, 2024. All seven Pennsylvania Lottery offices are currently open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but making an appointment is recommended. 

The Lottery encourages all players to double-check every ticket for winning numbers. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and file a claim as soon as possible, officials added. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE