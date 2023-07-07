Partly Cloudy 82°

Married Couple Gunned Down In Philadelphia: Police

A husband and wife were shot and killed on a west Philadelphia street in the early morning hours on Friday, July 7, city police told Daily Voice. 

6100 block of Locust Street, Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

It happened in Cobbs Creek around 2:45 a.m., the department said. 

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Locust Street where both victims were located, they said. The male victim, 47, had been shot once in the face, while the woman, 43, was shot in the back of the head, according to investigators. 

Each was pronounced dead at the scene, police added. 

No arrests have been made as of late Friday morning, and authorities said the motive is unknown.

