Man, Woman Ambushed By Gunfire In Philadelphia: Police

It happened in Strawberry Mansion, on the 2700 block of North Dover Street, the department said. Officers were called for reported gunfire at around 9:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a 30-year-old woman sitting in a Chevrolet with a gunshot wound to her back, police said. They took her to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Another victim, a 38-year-old man, was driven to Roxborough Hospital in a private vehicle, police continued. He was shot in the right arm and his condition has stable, they added.

Police said no arrests were made at the scene and no weapon has been recovered. The attack remains under investigation by detectives.

