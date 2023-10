It happened around 7:45 p.m. on Monday night, Oct. 16, city police told Daily Voice.

The victim was on the 3100 block of G Street when he was shot "multiple times throughout the body," authorities said.

He was rushed to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead around 8:10 p.m.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning, Oct. 17, and no weapon was recovered from the scene, detectives added.

