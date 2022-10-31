Philly Ride Share Driver, Pittsburgh Homemaker Secure Spots On 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champs

A ride share driver from Philadelphia and a homemaker from Pittsburgh have secured spots on the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.

Ryan Long, 38, (and his beaded necklace) captured hearts as he routed the competition in Season 38. He currently ranks No. 9 for consecutive games won (16) on the Leaderboard of Legends.

Margaret Shelton lived out her childhood dream by becoming a contestant on Jeopardy! Her memorable four-game run in Season 38, which qualified her for the ToC, began when she defeated then-champion Christine Whelchel.

The tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m., when Long goes up against Megan Wachspress, an environmental lawyer from California, and Maureen O'Neil, an executive assistant from Massachusetts.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.