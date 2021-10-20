Contact Us
Lifestyle

5 Things To Know About Philadelphia Army Officer On 'The Bachelorette'

Nicole Acosta
Jack Russell and Michelle Young
Jack Russell and Michelle Young Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin

Season 18 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" premiered this week with an eligible bachelor from Philadelphia competing for love against 29 other men.

This season's lead is 28-year-old Michelle Young, an elementary school teacher from Minnesota who appeared on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

Among the eligible bachelors fighting for Young's love is 30-year-old Jack Russell. Here are five things you may not have known about him.

  • He is a former Army Officer from Philadelphia, according to his bio on ABC.
  • He is attending the Wharton School of Business for his MBA, according to his LinkedIn page.
  • He enjoys kickball and hiking.
  • He will throw up at the sight of an onion.
  • He is afraid of dancing.

Watch "The Bachelorette" on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

