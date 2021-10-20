5 Things To Know About Philadelphia Army Officer On 'The Bachelorette'

Season 18 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" premiered this week with an eligible bachelor from Philadelphia competing for love against 29 other men.

This season's lead is 28-year-old Michelle Young, an elementary school teacher from Minnesota who appeared on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor."

Among the eligible bachelors fighting for Young's love is 30-year-old Jack Russell. Here are five things you may not have known about him.

He is a former Army Officer from Philadelphia, according to his bio on ABC.

He is attending the Wharton School of Business for his MBA, according to his LinkedIn page .

. He enjoys kickball and hiking.

He will throw up at the sight of an onion.

He is afraid of dancing.

Watch "The Bachelorette" on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

