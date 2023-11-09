Irate Target Warehouse Employee Punches Police In Montco: Authorities

Officers were called to the warehouse, 900 River Road, around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 for a "disturbance," Upper Merion police said.

An uncertified employee had been operating a forklift and refused to leave the warehouse, prompting security to call police, officials said.

While escorting the employee to the parking lot, police said she "began walking towards one of the officers with her hand concealed in her pants pocket."

Police said they saw "the handle of a large box cutter in her hand" and a struggle ensued, during which the worker punched one of the officers in "the head and face," according to the department.

The officer was treated for "cuts and abrasions" but was not hospitalized, officials said. The warehouse worker was unharmed.

A second box cutter was later discovered in her purse, police claimed.

She is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, authorities said. Her name was not reported.

