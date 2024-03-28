Light Rain 48°

Internet Sleuths Say Collegeville 'Bachelor,' New Fiance Spoiled The Ending

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson will never underestimate Bachelor Nation again.

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei on "After the Final Rose" with Jesse Palmer.

Photo Credit: Disney/John Fleenor

 Photo Credit: Disney/John Fleenor
Cecilia Levine
The happy couple in an interview with "Entertainment Weekly" confirmed they were posting to social media from the same house when internet sleuths called them out on doing just that, before the show had ended.

Graiazdei, 28, of Collegeville, and Anderson, 25, of New Orleans, got engaged on the season finale of ABC's "The Bachelor," which aired earlier this week.

But back in February, they were apparently at the same house sharing content to social media when they were busted big time.

Instagram account Bachelornation.Scoop shared "photographic evidence" that the two were together, contradicting Reality Steve's prediction that Daisy Kent was the winner.

"Y'all are good," Anderson told EW.

"We tried our best," Graziadei added. "I was in front of a white wall. She went outside. We are shocked that they put two and two together. We will never underestimate them ever again."

The happy couple appears to be on a press junket, and will appear on "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Thursday, March 28.

Contestant Jenn Tran has been named the next "Bachelorette."

