Partly Cloudy with Haze 72°

SHARE

Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Caught On Video: Philadelphia Police

The Philadelphia driver who fled the scene of a deadly pedestrian-involved accident was recorded by a surveillance camera in the hours before the crash, police say. 

Suspect vehicle in the deadly North Philly hit-and-run on May 28.
Suspect vehicle in the deadly North Philly hit-and-run on May 28. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Sunday, May 28 around 1:30 a.m., the department wrote in a release. A driver in a black Chrysler 300 hit and killed an unidentified person near the intersection of North Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said. 

In the surveillance footage released by authorities, the driver is seen waiting at a stop light before the deadly accident, police said. His car's model year is thought to be between 2006 and 2010, with tinted windows and "possibly" a tinted rear windshield, according to investigators. 

The vehicle had damage to the front left fender and was missing its front bumper before the hit-and-run, and police say the car is probably in even worse condition now. 

The car will also be missing its driver's side rear-view mirror, which was recovered at the scene of the crash, police said. 

Anyone who spots the vehicle or can identify the driver is urged to call city police at  215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE