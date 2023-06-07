Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Caught On Video: Philadelphia Police

It happened on Sunday, May 28 around 1:30 a.m., the department wrote in a release. A driver in a black Chrysler 300 hit and killed an unidentified person near the intersection of North Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, police said.

In the surveillance footage released by authorities, the driver is seen waiting at a stop light before the deadly accident, police said. His car's model year is thought to be between 2006 and 2010, with tinted windows and "possibly" a tinted rear windshield, according to investigators.

The vehicle had damage to the front left fender and was missing its front bumper before the hit-and-run, and police say the car is probably in even worse condition now.

The car will also be missing its driver's side rear-view mirror, which was recovered at the scene of the crash, police said.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or can identify the driver is urged to call city police at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website.

