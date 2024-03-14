Mostly Cloudy 74°

Gunmen Attempt Heist At Valley Forge Casino: State Police

A pair of armed thieves tried to rob the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia at gunpoint on Tuesday night, March 12, troopers say. 

Valley Forge Casino, 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia

Valley Forge Casino, 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
The robbers were wearing hoodies, white gloves, and white ski masks when they walked into the Fanduel Sportsbook just before 11 p.m., state police said. 

The heist failed and the pair only made off with a tip box from the counter containing about $120, according to investigators. 

Police believe they fled in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. Four suspects in total are being sought, troopers said. 

Anyone with information can call PSP at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. 

