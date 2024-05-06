Six Philadelphians and one Norristown man are charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and multiple related counts, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Monday:

Scott Grondin, 42

Anthony Figueroa-Marko, 34

Bella Kenna, 21

Felicia McKinnel, 28

Emanuel Torres, 32

Christopher McNelly, 26

Asad Sayed, 27

From January 2023 to February 2024, authorities said Figueroa-Marko, Sayad, Kenna, and McNelly made 19 straw purchases of guns in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties before illegally transferring the weapons to ineligible buyers.

Prosecutors also said they were "obliterating" the serial numbers on the guns they purchased.

The investigation began in December 2023 when the group bought several firearms and "exhibited suspicious behavior" at the Oaks Gun Show, the DA's Office said.

During the gun trafficking probe, detectives learned there was already an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking involving Grondin and Kenna. Authorities said they were "involved in the sale and distribution" of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, prescription pills, and marijuana in Montgomery County and beyond.

County detectives bought "significant quantities" of meth from the group during controlled purchases in 2023, officials said.

Grondin, the alleged ringleader, is facing 216 charges, the DA's Office said.

All were arrested and remain in custody except McNelly who was released after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 bail, prosecutors said.

Grondin, Kenna, Sayed, Figueroa-Marko, and Torres have preliminary hearings on May 7 and McKinnell’s is scheduled for May 14, they added.

