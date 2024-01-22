Partly Cloudy 33°

Former Phillies Manager Ryne Sandberg Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Ryne Sandberg, the one-time manager for the Philadelphia Phillies and Hall of Fame second baseman, is battling prostate cancer, he announced on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 22. 

Ryne Sandberg at Wrigley Field 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/RyneSandberg23
"Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer," he wrote in a statement. 

 "I have begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical team, and our dear friends." 

Sandberg, 64, made his first major league appearances as a Phillies shortstop in the 1981 season, then spent the rest of his on-field career as a Chicago Cub. 

He was briefly the manager for the Phillies' top minor-league affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, shepherding the team to its first-ever playoff appearance in the 2011 season. 

In 2012, he was made a Phillies third base coach, then became the team manager the following September. He resigned the post in June 2015. 

