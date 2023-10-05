Partly Cloudy 79°

Fire Blasts Through Roof Of Philadelphia Rowhouse (Video)

Three people are displaced after a fire broke out at a South Philadelphia rowhouse early Thursday morning, Oct. 5, officials told Daily Voice. 

Scenes from the fire on the 600 block of Dudley Street, Oct. 5.
Scenes from the fire on the 600 block of Dudley Street, Oct. 5. Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Crews were called to the 600 block of Dudley Street around 5:30 a.m. They arrived to find "heavy fire" and smoke billowing from the top floor of a three-story residence, PFD said. 

Firefighters brought the flames under control before 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause. 

Video from the scene uploaded to the Citizen app showed visible flames and a tower of white smoke from a nearby rooftop. 

