Fire Blasts Through Roof Of Philadelphia Rowhouse (Video)

Crews were called to the 600 block of Dudley Street around 5:30 a.m. They arrived to find "heavy fire" and smoke billowing from the top floor of a three-story residence, PFD said.
Firefighters brought the flames under control before 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause.
Video from the scene uploaded to the Citizen app showed visible flames and a tower of white smoke from a nearby rooftop.
