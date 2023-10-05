Fire Blasts Through Roof Of Philadelphia Rowhouse (Video)

Crews were called to the 600 block of Dudley Street around 5:30 a.m. They arrived to find "heavy fire" and smoke billowing from the top floor of a three-story residence, PFD said.

Firefighters brought the flames under control before 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause.

Video from the scene uploaded to the Citizen app showed visible flames and a tower of white smoke from a nearby rooftop.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.