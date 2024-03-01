Final Four: Collegeville 'Bachelor' Heads To Hometown Dates (Video)

Just four women remain on this season of ABC's "The Bachelor" starring Montgomery County native Joey Graziadei.

On the Monday, March 4 episode of the show, the 28-year-old Collegeville native is heading to the hometowns of the final four contestants to meet their families.

The network has released the sizzler ahead of the episode, showing one dad saying there's going to "be a problem" if his "daddy's girl" daughter gets hurt. Another dad says it's a "scary process," while Joey tells another parent that her daughter hasn't been able to express that she loves him yet.

The final four contestants are Kelsey A, Maria, Daisy and Rachel.

Tune in Monday at 8 p.m. to watch the hometown dates of "The Bachelor" on ABC.

