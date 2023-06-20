DNA Evidence Leads To Montco Car Thief, Police Say

Jason Patrick Colfer, 44, of Philadelphia, is charged with theft and related counts, said Lower Moreland police in a release.

Authorities say Colfer stole a 2021 Mazda MX5 from a parking lot on Tomlinson Road in Huntingdon Valley last year on March 26. At the time, police reviewed security footage that showed a white man walking into the parking lot and peering around before hopping in the car and speeding off.

The Mazda was damaged when it was later recovered by Philadelphia police, authorities said. DNA samples were recovered from the car and sent along to a state police lab, which returned a forensic profile matching Colfer in April, said Lower Moreland police.

The department obtained a warrant for Colfer's arrest and he surrendered to police on Friday, June 16, according to officials.

Court records show the 44-year-old posted his $10,000 bail and is set to return for a preliminary hearing on June 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.