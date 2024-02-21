Disturbing Video Shows Robbers Hold Philly Bar Patrons At Gunpoint: Police

It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue, authorities said.

One 61-year-old man was shot in the leg before the robbers held the patrons at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and jewelry, police said.

The stick-up was recorded by the bar's security cameras.

Suspect one is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build wearing a dark blue and tan puffer coat with a full-length zipper, light blue jeans, black sneakers, and a balaclava mask.

Suspect two is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build wearing a dark blue puffer coat with a full-length zipper, black pants, black sneakers, and a black balaclava mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip to the department's website.

