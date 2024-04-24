Dennis Wilson of Philadelphia is charged with felony robbery and related counts, court records show.

Authorities believe Wilson walked into the PNC Bank at 808 Old York Road on Thursday, April 18, and demanded money with a handwritten note. He fled with an undisclosed sum of cash, police said.

Then on Monday, April 22, detectives said Wilson walked into the 710 Old York Road TD Bank and again demanded money with a note before fleeing.

After both robberies, police said Wilson "solicited a ride from an uninvolved citizen."

He was arrested after a search by Abington, Jenkintown, and Cheltenham police, authorities said.

Wilson, 59, is being held in lieu of a $50,077 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 8, according to court records.

