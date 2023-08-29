CVS Health Cutting 150+ Jobs From Montgomery County, 5K Across Country

CVS Health plans to cut the jobs at its Aetna office at Union Meeting Road in Blue Bell. The layoffs will begin on Oct. 21 and continue until Dec. 30, according to documents filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The Blue Bell office will remain open.

The company is undergoing a massive restructuring and recently announced it would be cutting 5,000 workers.

Earlier this month, CVS Health filed documents with the state of Rhode Island saying it would be terminating more than 500 positions in that state.

In Connecticut, Aetna’s Hartford office will eliminate more than 500 employees, according to state documents.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in a statement that the layoffs “are more evidence that the recent massive consolidations in the health care industry are bad for both workers and consumers.”

The news comes after CVS Health announced in May that it had completed a purchase of Oak Street Health, which operates primary care centers, for $10.6 billion.

The layoffs, representing less than 2% of the company’s roughly 300,000 employees, will affect “non-customer facing positions,” a company spokesperson told USA Today. Impacted employees will reportedly receive severance pay and benefits like job relocation services.

