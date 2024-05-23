The 21-year-old was last spotted leaving his South Franklin Street home on March 20, 1994, according to state police.

He was playing basketball with friends that day at D. Newlin Fell Elementary School at Ninth Street and Oregon Avenue, investigators say. After, he dropped off at Ninth and West Porter streets and was never seen again.

Five days after Garcia's disappearance, police found his 1987 Nissan 300ZX on the 1400 block of West Jefferson Street in Brewerytown.

He was 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a baseball cap and Fila sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216 or submit a tip online.

