At least that's what Cheltenham native, comic and actor Lil Dicky, who you may know as David Andrew Burd, said on this week's episode of "Armchair Expert."

"The thing that I'm the least good at in life is geography, sense of direction, knowing where things are," the 35-year-old rapper said in the first 10 minutes of his interview with Monica Padman and Dax Shepard.

"You can plop me down in my hometown of Cheltenham Pennsylvania, if I didn't have a GPS I'd be sleeping in my car even if I'm an eight-minute drive from my home."

In 2020, Forbes said "Armchair Expert" had 20 million listeners and named it the fourth highest-earning podcast in the United States.

Burd is apparently on the hit show to promote his latest album, "PENITH." Previous guests include former U.S. President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Burd says his video for the song "HAHAHA" on PENITH is his favorite of all time.

The Cheltenham High School grad first went viral in 2013 with his music video for "Ex-Boyfriend," and a year later his hit "Save Dat Money" earned him his first spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Burd's idea for the song, which features Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan, was to make the "best rap video ever" without spending a penny. He ultimately convinces a Beverly Hills homeowner, a Lamborghini dealership, and a boater to let him use their mansion, luxury car, and boat for the video.

Celebs like Tom Petty, Kevin Durant, T-Pain, and Dillon Francis also have cameos in the music video.

As of press time, the video had 187M views on YouTube.

Burd in 2020 co-produced "Dave" an FXX comedy show based on his life.

Click here to listen to David "Lil Dicky" Burd on this week's episode of "Armchair Expert."

