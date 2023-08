Cheltenham Schools Superintendent Brian Scriven said the Friday, Aug. 25 game against Abington was postponed after an attendee showed up with a gun at the Abington stadium.

According to 6abc, the juvenile suspect was spotted with a firearm by a parent, both inside the stadium. Police apparently found a handgun with an extended magazine on the suspect, who was escorted out of the area.

