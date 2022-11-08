Contact Us
BBQ And Pizza Make For Epic Love Story At MontCo Restaurant Headed To Philly

Mac Bullock
Pictured is the Lucky Well flagship location in Ambler, Montgomery County.
Pictured is the Lucky Well flagship location in Ambler, Montgomery County. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Lucky Well barbecue restaurant has been a fixture of the Montgomery County dining scene since opening its flagship location in Ambler a decade ago. 

Now, the hometown grill joint is headed for Philadelphia, and its menu offers a new twist alongside familiar favorites. 

The new location at 3432 Sansom Street in University City's Restaurant Row is the first Lucky Well to feature a pizza oven, owner and chef Chad Rosenthal told 6ABC

Guests can now order the smoky briskets and barbecue ribs they know and love as toppings on a full-size pie, cooked up by noted Philly pizza chef Steven Seibel, Rosenthal says. 

The star of the show at Lucky Well is the slow-cooked, Memphis-style barbecue, served alongside traditional staples like mac and cheese, baked beans, and corn bread, according to its website

The University City Lucky Well is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

